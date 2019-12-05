PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Boris Johnson aims for parliamentary vote on Brexit before Christmas on.ft.com/2rZCydK

- M&G suspends 2.5 bln pounds property fund on Brexit and retail woes on.ft.com/33SZeK6

- Boris Johnson toughens stance on Huawei after Trump lobbying on.ft.com/2sEHx3Y

Overview

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his parties agenda on Wednesday for the first 100 days of a Conservative government if he wins the Dec 12 general election, led by plans to complete Brexit and a February Budget to implement tax cuts in the Tory manifesto.

- British fund manager M&G Plc halted trading in its flagship 2.5 billion pounds property fund after fears over Brexit and weakness in the retail sector prompted investors to rush to withdraw their cash.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed not to involve Huawei in Britain’s 5G telecommunications networks if it compromised the country’s ability to work with close security allies, including the US, after he was lobbied on the issue by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)