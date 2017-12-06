PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- Deutsche Bank AG has begun sending information about its dealings with President Donald Trump to U.S. investigators probing alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race following a subpoena by Robert Mueller, the special counsel heading the federal inquiry.

- Intelligence agency MI5 could have prevented the terrorist attack in Manchester, which killed 22 people, if it had not “wrongly” interpreted intelligence on Salman Abedi, the bomber, according to an official report.

- Shervin Pishevar, an early investor in Uber Technologies Inc and ally of its ousted former chief executive Travis Kalanick, is temporarily leaving his top roles at Sherpa Capital and Hyperloop One, to fight what he says is a “smear campaign” against him.

- Substantial investment in UK life sciences by 25 global organisations has been trumpeted by the government as part of a “sector deal” designed to demonstrate continued commitment by GlaxoSmithKline Plc and other leading pharmaceutical companies’ to the UK post-Brexit.

- South Africa-based retailer Steinhoff said on Tuesday evening that its chief executive, Markus Jooste, was resigning, and that new information had surfaced regarding “accounting irregularities requiring further investigation.” Supervisory Board Chairman Christo Wiese will take over as executive chairman on an interim basis.

- Revolut, a British digital payments company backed by Lloyds Banking Group Plc and MasterCard Inc is to allow its more than 1 million customers to trade bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using 25 traditional currencies on their mobile accounts.