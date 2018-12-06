PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Terry Morgan resigns from Crossrail and HS2 on.ft.com/2Ef8CPT

Petrobras ups investment target, eyes more asset sales in new 5-year plan on.ft.com/2E53w7N

Emails show Facebook Inc offered preferential access to data, UK alleges on.ft.com/2UjOOPZ

Overview

Terry Morgan has resigned as chairman of Crossrail and HS2, days after it emerged the government was preparing to sack him due to concerns over mounting costs and delays at two of the country’s most expensive infrastructure projects.

Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras unveiled an ambitious new five-year business plan to boost production and further reduce debt as it looks to emerge from the deepest crisis in its history.

British MPs accused Facebook of striking secret deals to give developers access to user data, after seizing internal emails that show a pattern of disregarding privacy and the risks of data leaks. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)