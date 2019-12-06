PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Blackstone and Brookfield join 4 bln pounds hunt for UK student housing group IQ on.ft.com/38bbwRu

- British Steel's French factory for sale despite Chinese deal on.ft.com/34X22r8

- Aberdeen property fund hit by surge of withdrawals on.ft.com/2Yn11pI

- DeepMind co-founder leaves for policy role at Google on.ft.com/34Y1zVm

Overview

- Blackstone Group Inc and Brookfield Asset Management Inc are among five potential bidders that are considering an offer for British student accommodation company IQ, in a deal that could be worth more than 4 billion pounds, people briefed on the matter said.

- Collapsed steelmaker British Steel’s plant in France is for sale separately from the rest of the company, despite an agreed rescue plan by China’s Jingye Group to buy the whole of the manufacturer.

- Investors withdrew tens of millions of pounds from Standard Life Aberdeen Plc’s 1.3 billion pound Aberdeen UK Property fund, according to early estimates from data provider Morningstar, giving raise to concerns that the suspension of rival M&G Plc’s property fund is spiralling into a wider crisis.

- DeepMind’s co-founder Mustafa Suleyman is leaving the British artificial intelligence company, which was bought by Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc, to take up a role at Google in the United States. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)