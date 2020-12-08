PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Johnson to go to Brussels in search of way out of Brexit stalemate on.ft.com/3lTOpAs

UK gambling laws set for wide-ranging review on.ft.com/2VOydWu

Output of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses held up on.ft.com/2IoPNxk

Overview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels for make-or-break talks on a UK-EU trade deal, with negotiations deadlocked and warnings that there was chance that they may fail.

The United Kingdom’s gambling laws are set for a wide-ranging review, which will consider advertising bans and stake limits, in response to rise of online betting.

The UK government’s vaccines task force acknowledged on Monday that just 4 million doses of the vaccine developed by Oxford university and AstraZeneca Plc would be delivered this year, imported from the Netherlands and Germany.