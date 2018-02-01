PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU banking authority to test banks on.ft.com/2rWWtJV

Trump health official quits after tobacco shares purchase on.ft.com/2DQuYYa

Ministers agree to release secret Brexit impact paper on.ft.com/2DPmFru

Overview

- European Union banks will face the toughest “stress test” of their ability to withstand theoretical shocks this year, including the impact of Britain’s exit from the bloc, the EU’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday.

- Brenda Fitzgerald, head of the leading U.S. public health agency, has resigned because of financial conflicts of interest that documents showed included purchases of tobacco and healthcare stocks while in office.

- Britain’s government said on Wednesday it would hand over to parliament a leaked report that suggested Brexit would hurt the economy, trying to deflect accusations that ministers are badly prepared for leaving the European Union. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)