PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- EU and UK regulators agree Brexit deal for asset managers on.ft.com/2SoVoXH

- MPs pressed to scrap business rates to save high streets on.ft.com/2SdSrcj

- Npower to cut almost 15% of its UK workforce on.ft.com/2SoVpLf

- Grocer Asda loses ruling in equal-pay case on.ft.com/2SoVD53

Overview

- The European Union and the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority approved an accord to protect Britain’s £7.7 trillion ($10.10 trillion) asset management industry in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

- British MPs launched an inquiry into the impact of recent changes to business rates policy on Friday, that many retailers blame for the decline of the UK high street.

- Innogy SE’s Npower said on Thursday it will cut almost 15 per cent of its UK workforce as the energy supplier faces tough market conditions in the UK retail energy markets.

- British supermarket chain Asda, which is owned by Walmart , lost an equal pay court ruling on Thursday, in a case brought by thousands of mostly female retail staff in its supermarkets. ($1 = 0.7627 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)