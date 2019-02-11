PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 11

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MoD under fire over £1bn support vessels tender

May offers concessions to win Labour support for Brexit deal

Lloyds to hire 700 advisers in wealth management push

Overview

The Ministry of Defence has come under renewed pressure over its decision to put a 1 billion pounds ($1.29 billion) contract to build support vessels for the Royal Navy out to international tender amid rising fears of job losses at British shipyards.

Theresa May has indicated her willingness to work with Labour to break the Brexit impasse, offering fresh concessions on workers’ rights and calling for further cross-party talks.

Lloyds Banking Group plans to hire more than 700 financial advisers, setting the stage for a potential acquisition spree and war for talent against rivals such as St James’s Place and Rathbones.