PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13

Headlines

Overview

Makani Power, an experimental wind power venture at Alphabet Inc, has taken outside investment from oil group Royal Dutch Shell Plc as part of a move to set it up as a freestanding subsidiary inside the technology sector holding company.

Theresa May’s chief Brexit negotiator has suggested the prime minister is bluffing when she threatens MPs with the possibility of Britain leaving the EU without a deal if they fail to support a revised exit treaty, it was claimed last night.

Brexit is an “acid test” of the future for global trade and “could go quite badly”, the Bank of England governor has said in his strongest warning yet on the risks of the UK leaving the EU without a deal. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)