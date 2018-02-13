PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

General Dynamics buys cyber security specialist CSRA for $9.6 bln on.ft.com/2BolIIe

Barclays charged a second time over Qatar cash injection on.ft.com/2Bqizrm

Fox offers to guarantee editorial independence of Sky News on.ft.com/2BrKkQH

Overview

U.S. defence contractor General Dynamics Corp, has agreed to buy IT and cyber security group CSRA Inc for $9.6 billion, including debt, as dealmaking in the sector heats up following a series of major hacks in recent years.

Barclays Plc has been charged a second time by UK authorities over its 2008 emergency fundraising, raising the stakes for the British bank in its legal battle over the cash injections it arranged from Qatari investors to survive the financial crisis.

Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has offered a series of steps to guarantee the editorial independence of Sky News to assuage concerns raised by the UK’s competition watchdog over the company’s bid to take full control of the pan-European broadcaster Sky.