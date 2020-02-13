PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Overview

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reshape his government on Thursday, seeking to promote record numbers of women but stopping short of a big cabinet clear-out or a sweeping overhaul of the way Whitehall is run.

Huawei is in talks with the London School of Economics to pay the university 105,000 pounds($136,059.00) for a three-year project to study the technology company’s “leadership” in the development of 5G technology.

Britain said on Wednesday the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country had risen to nine, saying the latest patient had caught the virus in China.

UK’s gambling industry regulator will consider limiting the amount consumers are allowed to bet online, a committee of MPs heard on Wednesday.