PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU negotiators strike deal to revamp European copyright rules on.ft.com/2TPBmD8

Delta and EasyJet explore joint bid for Alitalia on.ft.com/2tiNil2

NHS England lifts block on Babylon's GP at Hand service on.ft.com/2SQdSjP

Overview

EU negotiators have agreed a draft overhaul of European copyright rules, ending a fierce two-year lobbying battle between tech giants and the creative industries.

Delta Air Lines Inc and EasyJet Plc confirmed on Wednesday that they had joined hands with Italy’s state-backed railway company Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane to explore a bid to take over the country’s troubled national carrier Alitalia.

The National Health Service in England has reversed its decision to block doctor app Babylon from expanding into Birmingham after setting out plans to radically ramp up its digital ambitions.