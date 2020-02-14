PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Sajid Javid resigned as UK chancellor on Thursday after losing a brutal power struggle with prime minister Boris Johnson over who should control the country’s economy.

Britain’s financial regulators opened a probe into the links between Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley and the U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein after receiving a cache of emails supplied by JPMorgan Chase.

JCB will cut production and working hours at its UK factories due to a shortage of components from China, marking the first significant impact of the coronavirus outbreak on a British manufacturer.

Amazon was granted a court request to temporarily halt the $10 billion U.S. defence contract awarded to rival Microsoft, after accusing the Trump administration of having shown “unmistakable bias” in its procurement process.