PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Theresa May suffers Commons defeat on Brexit plan B on.ft.com/2Eczajz

Billionaire Bolloré to step down from Vivendi board in April on.ft.com/2SzKq2g

Interserve eyes 66 million pound risk of blocking restructuring deal on.ft.com/2DKD2ae

Overview

Theresa May suffered a substantial parliamentary defeat on her Brexit plan B on Thursday, further undermining her credibility as she seeks to renegotiate her exit deal with the EU. on.ft.com/2Eczajz

French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, who is currently under investigation for his business dealings in Africa, will step down from the board of Vivendi SA in April, the media group said on Thursday after market close. on.ft.com/2SzKq2g

Interserve's stand-off with its biggest shareholder has intensified after a leaked document revealed that if the outsourcer's restructuring plan is blocked its banks would demand a 66 million pound payment, which could tip it into liquidation. on.ft.com/2DKD2ae