PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 17

France’s foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned that the United Kingdom and the European Union face bitter negotiations over their future relationship in the coming months as they scramble to bridge divisions over the degree to which Britain will have to play by Brussels rules.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has dismissed reports that suggested the UK government was seeking to replace the BBC’s licence fee funding model with a Netflix-style subscription service.

UK shopping centre landlord Intu is looking to increase potential payouts for top executives, despite a plunge in its share price and a looming emergency fundraising, according to a person familiar with the discussions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)