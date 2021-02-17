PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

- The European Union will announce plans to announce 150 million euros in funding for research on new coronavirus variants, in a bid to boost its response to the outbreak.

- Strauss Zelnick’s private equity group ZMC is in talks to buy U.S. comedy group Second City.

- UK’s Serco Group Plc said it would buy U.S. military business Whitney, Bradley & Brown Inc for $295 million.