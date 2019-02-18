PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 18

Feb 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK says Huawei is manageable risk to 5G on.ft.com/2DLcuFG

Berlin warns it will stop extradition of Germans to UK after Brexit on.ft.com/2DPMBED

Tiger Global dumps Barclays stake on.ft.com/2DRKvnB

Overview

The British government has come to the conclusion that it can mitigate the risks arising from the use of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd in 5G networks, according to two sources familiar with the conclusion of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre.

Berlin will stop extraditing Germans to Britain immediately after Brexit even if it leaves the European Union with a deal, according to a formal notification submitted by Germany to the European Commission last week.

U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global Management has sold its entire stake in Britain’s Barclays Plc, people familiar with the matter told the Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)