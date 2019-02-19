PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Citigroup CEO says machines could cut thousands of call centre jobs on.ft.com/2SMe3NS

Michael Gove promises farmers safeguards against no-deal Brexit on.ft.com/2SHp9Ug

Seven members of parliament resign from UK's Labour Party on.ft.com/2SIuCKB

Overview

Citigroup Inc Chief Executive Mike Corbat told the Financial Times in an interview that “tens of thousands” of people employed in the call centres of the U.S.-based bank are likely to be substituted by machines.

The British government will use tools including tariffs and quotas to make sure its farmers are not left at a competitive disadvantage by Brexit, Environment Minister Michael Gove will say on Tuesday.

Seven Labour lawmakers quit on Monday over leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and a row over anti-Semitism in a major challenge to the opposition leader.