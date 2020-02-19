PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC to shed 35,000 jobs in radical move to downsize on.ft.com/2P7jwej

Jaguar Land Rover rushes parts out of China in suitcases on.ft.com/2SUBylg

Brexit visa changes to hit sectors in need of low-skilled labour on.ft.com/2uey9p4

Overview

HSBC Holdings PLC said on Tuesday it plans to cut about 35,000 jobs in Europe and the US over three years.

Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC is flying Chinese parts in suitcases to Britain to maintain its production that could run out after two weeks.

British businesses that rely on low-skilled workers will have to prioritise high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit, points-based immigration system, the government said.