FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Funds News
February 2, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Vehicle emissions cheats face UK fines in new crackdown on.ft.com/2DUBCZn

Royal Mail agrees deal on pay and pensions to avert strike threat on.ft.com/2FCoys6

Trump set to authorise release of Russia memo by Congress on.ft.com/2E9KjCo

Overview

- Carmakers that try to cheat vehicle emissions tests could face unlimited fines and criminal charges under proposals set out on Thursday by the British government.

- Britain’s Royal Mail Plc and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) said on Thursday they had reached an agreement to end a nearly 10-month dispute over plans to replace the firm’s defined benefit pension scheme, sending its shares higher.

- The White House will likely give Congress approval on Friday to make public a secret Republican memo alleging FBI bias against President Donald Trump in its Russia probe, a White House official said on Thursday, as tensions over the disputed document gripped Washington. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.