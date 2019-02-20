PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Huawei involvement in UK 5G network 'irresponsible', warns report

Ford to exit heavy truck business in South America

Shamima Begum to have British citizenship revoked

Overview

Permitting Huawei to provide equipment for future 5G mobile networks in the UK would be “naive” and “irresponsible”, a report by the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think-tank has said.

Ford Motor Co said it would exit its heavy commercial truck business in South America, as part of its $11 billion global restructuring plan.

Shamima Begum, a teenager who joined Islamic State in Syria, aged 15, will have her British citizenship revoked by the Home Office, her family’s lawyer said.