PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 21

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Uber to cut food delivery fees in battle with Deliveroo and Just Eat on.ft.com/2SOq6KB

Fitch puts UK credit rating on negative watch on.ft.com/2SQjlb5

HSBC investment banking executive to step down on.ft.com/2DSU4CM

Overview

- Uber Technologies Inc is going to cut fees for delivery of food in UK and Ireland. The ride hailing service’s food delivery arm, Uber Eats, will cap the fees it charges to restaurants at 30 percent of the value of an order, compared to the current maximum fee of 35 percent.

- Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it may downgrade the United Kingdom’s ‘AA’ debt rating based on growing uncertainty about the negotiations between Britain and the European Union over the nation’s departure from the economic bloc next month.

- Robin Phillips, HSBC Holdings Plc’s co-head of global banking, will depart in the coming months, a person familiar with the situation told the Financial Times.