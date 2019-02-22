PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Huawei may have to spend more than $2 bln pledged to fix UK concerns on.ft.com/2E1v1xJ

DoorDash raises $400 mln on.ft.com/2E1iPwR

Standard Chartered sets aside $900 million for fines in U.S. and UK on.ft.com/2E26loB

Overview

Huawei could end up allocating more than the $2 billion it has previously pledged to spend on overhauling its business and address British security concerns about its equipment, a senior company executive said on Thursday, following criticism the Chinese firm has not moved fast enough to fix the issues.

Food delivery start up DoorDash has raised $400m in new funding to accelerate the growth of the San Francisco based company.

Standard Chartered Plc has set aside $900 million to cover fines resulting from regulatory investigations in the United States and Britain, potentially drawing a line under probes which have dogged the bank for years.