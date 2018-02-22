PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK defence minister announces new combat air strategy on.ft.com/2CAVG1C

May braced for Unilever decision on headquarters on.ft.com/2CzSjrH

Barratt pulls back from central London amid falling values on.ft.com/2CCJygh

Overview

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson has announced plans to preserve UK’s ability to design and develop fighter jets, while promising to not further reduce armed forces jobs.

UK officials have held talks with Unilever Plc amid fears at the top of government that the Anglo-Dutch consumer group is about to choose the Netherlands over UK for its new unified headquarters.

Britain’s biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments Plc said it will not seek to build any new homes in central London after being forced to cut prices on existing stock.