PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 25

Headlines

Donald Trump says U.S. to delay raising tariffs on Chinese imports on.ft.com/2GEMj7m

May goes to the wire with new Brexit deadline of March 12 on.ft.com/2GIFC4a

KKR circles Asda after Sainsbury's deal setback on.ft.com/2GIrZlA

Overview

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would delay an increase in U.S. tariffs on $200 billion in imports of Chinese goods set for March 1, citing progress in trade talks with Beijing.

Prime Minister Theresa May pushed back a vote in parliament on her Brexit deal to as late as March 12, just 17 days before Britain is due to leave the European Union, dismaying business, Europhile MPs and some European leaders.

U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is weighing a bid for British supermarket chain Asda after its merger with larger rival J Sainsbury Plc looks set to collapse.