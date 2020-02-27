PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lloyds and Direct Line to cut hundreds of UK jobs on.ft.com/2PuBPu9

Walmart in talks over sale of Asda stake on.ft.com/2vjiJQP

Blackstone to buy UK student flats from Goldman for 4.7 bln pounds on.ft.com/32zqYoe

Overview

Lloyds Banking Group and Motor insurer Direct Line each announced hundreds of job cuts on Wednesday as the companies moved to lower costs.

Walmart Inc is in talks with private equity firms about the sale of a stake in its British supermarket chain Asda.

Blackstone Group Inc has agreed to buy British student housing group IQ Student Accommodation from Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 4.7 bln pounds ($6.11 bln).