PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 27

- British motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc said on Tuesday the company’s chief financial officer Penny James will succeed Paul Geddes as its chief executive officer in May.

- Metro Bank PLC said it plans to raise a £350 mln ($463.72 million) in a share placement as the British bank intends to make up for a shortfall in the capital it holds against loans.

- Ratings agency Fitch warned on Tuesday that investors in open-ended British property funds faced a “growing risk” that funds would suspend trading units next month.

- Network Rail, which owns and manages the Britain’s railway infrastructure, chairman Peter Hendy said he would not mind if a sector-wide review recommended abolishing the organisation. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )