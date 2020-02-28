PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Regulator outlines plans to break up Big Four accounting firms on.ft.com/2wLT5o7

Thyssenkrupp seals 17 billion euro private equity deal for elevator unit on.ft.com/2PxLTCD

Saudi Arabia seeks bigger oil cut as coronavirus slashes demand on.ft.com/3cfyOaP

Overview

The UK audit regulator outlined on Thursday its plans to break-up the big four accounting firms Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Thyssenkrupp has agreed to sell its elevator division to private equity groups Advent and Cinven for 17.2 bln euros ($18.69 bln).

Saudi Arabia is pressing for a substantial cut in oil production when Opec and its allies meet next week, as global energy producers clamber to respond to coronavirus outbreak. ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)