Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.

Headlines

- Regulators probe Metro Bank's possible false market creation on.ft.com/2ECbx43

- Ferrovial takes €774m writedown on UK unit Amey on.ft.com/2EAi13l

- Experian pulls planned purchase of start-up rival ClearScore on.ft.com/2EBfqpX

- M&S to launch rights issue as chain forges deal with Ocado on.ft.com/2EAuHaL

- The Metro Bank investigation by British regulators is focused on miscalculation of assets by its employees. Sanctions for its executives could include fines or bans.

- Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial MC said on Wednesday it has taken a 774-million-euro ($880.12-million) writedown on its UK subsidiary Amey.

- Experian PLC said on Wednesday it has abandoned the proposed acquisition of start-up rival ClearScore after the British competition watchdog indicated that it may block the deal.

- Britain’s Marks and Spencer said on Wednesday it will launch a rights issue and slash its dividend as it launched an online food joint venture with Ocado. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)