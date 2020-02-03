PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 3

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Credit Suisse has frozen its investment bank bonus pool for the second year running as the board tries to balance a strong increase in group net income with a falling share price in recent years.

Nissan plans to close its struggling Barcelona van facility and stop manufacturing in France, if Brexit leads to tariffs on car exports.

A group of 15 EU member states have rejected cuts to 63 billion euros ($69.89 billion) in development money in the bloc’s next budget, entrenching sharp divisions between rich and poor countries ahead of an emergency leaders’ summit this month.

Britain’s energy regulator on Monday called for changes to the country’s energy network in a new plan aimed at helping to decarbonise the grid to meet the government’s target of net zero emissions by 2050. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)