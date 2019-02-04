PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 4

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

KKR explores sale of Hitachi Kokusai chip equipment unit on.ft.com/2G989Qq

British music retailer HMV receives last-minute offer from Canada's Sunrise Records on.ft.com/2D7bpHL

Australian regulator orders CBA unit to stop charging fees on.ft.com/2G8vHF2

Overview

Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc is exploring a “full or partial” sale of its Hitachi Kokusai chip equipment unit and has attracted the interest of two Chinese buyers, people familiar with the situation said.

British music retailer HMV has received a last-minute offer from Canada’s Sunrise Records to rescue the business from administration.

Australia’s corporate watchdog has told Commonwealth Financial Planning Ltd, a unit of Commonwealth Bank of Australia , to stop charging or receiving ongoing service fees from its customers for failure to meet a Court Enforceable Undertaking.