PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

Overview Intercontinental Exchange Inc, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has held preliminary takeover talks with eBay to add the online marketplace to its portfolio of businesses.

Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday it plans to close 125 stores over the next three years, axing about 2,000 corporate jobs, and shut its joint headquarters in Cincinnati.

Ikea is set to shut its first store in the UK, putting 352 jobs at risk, with the furniture retailer blaming a “substantially lower” number of visitors than originally expected for the rare closure.

The Financial Conduct Authority has watered down proposals to make pension charges more transparent for workplace savers after providers argued they risked overloading consumers with too much information.