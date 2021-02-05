PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Johnson & Johnson seeks U.S. authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine on.ft.com/3rm9Jlb

UK coronavirus quarantine system to start on Feb. 15 on.ft.com/3oT678G

BoE expects vaccine-fuelled economic recovery in second half of 2021 on.ft.com/39P8THN

Overview

Johnson & Johnson said on Thursday it has filed an application seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration.

UK ministers are poised to invite hotel chains to bid for a role in the new mandatory coronavirus quarantine for arrivals from “red list” countries as pressure grows on the British government to get the system up and running.

The British central bank expects a vaccine-fuelled recovery for the UK economy in the second half of this year, but held out the prospect of imposing negative interest rates if the post-lockdown upswing disappoints.