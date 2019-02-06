PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier is calling to create a state investment fund to counter foreign takeovers of big German firms.

Authorities in France have ordered iPhone maker Apple Inc to pay additional taxes after an examination of the company’s French operations in the past decade.

A former fund manager at Newton Investment Management has been fined for attempting to influence competitors during share sales, demonstrating a lack of due skill and care, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)