PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 6

Headlines

Overview

Theresa May will warn on Tuesday that social media is too often “exploited and abused” as she orders a Law Commission review into whether the law is fit for purpose into behaviour on the internet.

The chief executive of Lululemon Athletica Inc, the yoga pants maker, has abruptly resigned after falling short of “standards of conduct”, the company said. Laurent Potdevin will step down and leave the Canadian company’s board, effective immediately.

Lufthansa AG announced a leadership overhaul at its Belgian unit Brussels Airlines, signalling that the German carrier will pursue deeper integration with its low-cost carrier Eurowings. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)