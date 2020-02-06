PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 6

Feb 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

NMC Health founder is planning to buy out his Emirati partners and return to an “active leadership position” at the embattled hospital group, according to people briefed on his plans.

Britain’s competition regulator said on Wednesday it plans to review the 10 billion pounds merger between the two gambling companies Flutter, owner of Paddy Power, and Toronto-based Stars Group, which owns Sky Betting and Gaming.

Credit Suisse Group AG’s three key shareholders have backed Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam and appealed to Chairman Urs Rohner to quit, in a high-stakes power struggle at the Swiss bank following a spy scandal last year.

HSBC Holdings Plc has decided not to name a permanent Chief Executive when it reveals a strategic overhaul in February.