PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 7

BP's profits quadruple on higher oil prices and new projects on.ft.com/2BKzxSr

Tesco trial abandoned after defendant has heart attack on.ft.com/2BJdDyK

Tronc set to sell Los Angeles Times to billionaire investor on.ft.com/2BINu38

BP Plc’s fourth-quarter earnings more than quadrupled from the year before as the UK oil and gas group benefited from higher crude prices and a surge in production from new projects.

A multimillion pound criminal trial of three former Tesco Plc executives accused of fraud and false accounting in a 250 million pound ($349.05 million) scandal at the retailer has been abandoned after one of the defendants had a heart attack.

Tronc Inc is expected to sell the Los Angeles Times to Patrick Soon-Shiong, the pharmaceuticals billionaire who invested in the U.S. publisher in 2016, capping a tumultuous period for its flagship newspaper. ($1 = 0.7162 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)