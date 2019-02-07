PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 7

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Business expresses fury at UK failure to roll over EU trade deals on.ft.com/2UJF5BZ

Two more executives leave Facebook's PR team on.ft.com/2UEMl22

Interserve rescue deal runs into trouble on.ft.com/2UI8QTL

UK set to become 'minor player' in defence export market on.ft.com/2UKRG7X

Overview

Businesses were told by the UK government that it could not guarantee the British economy would be covered by “most” of the EU’s global network of trade agreements immediately after Brexit even if the parliament approved Theresa May’s divorce deal with Brussels.

Two top communications executives at Facebook Inc, Caryn Marooney and Debbie Frost, are leaving the company in a sign of upheaval among the embattled press team, which has been handling a string of crises over the past 18 months.

Interserve outlined a rescue deal with banks on Wednesday but immediately ran into trouble as Coltrane, its largest shareholder, attempted to derail the proposal and demanded the ousting of the British outsourcer’s board.

Britain is set to become a net importer of defence equipment for the first time since the civil war in the mid-17th century, according to a report by research firm HIS Markit.