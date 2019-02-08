PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Lampert gets court go-ahead for Sears rescue deal on.ft.com/2DiF5SE

OPEC faces fresh threat from U.S. legislation on.ft.com/2Dh6sMO

South Africa president says Eskom will be split into three businesses on.ft.com/2DhFAfJ

Overview

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Sears Holdings Corp Chairman Edward Lampert’s $5.2 billion takeover of the beleaguered retailer, allowing the department store chain to avert liquidation and preserve tens of thousands of jobs.

A U.S. House of Representatives committee approved a bill on Thursday that would open up the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to antitrust lawsuits, but it was uncertain if the measure would be considered by the full chamber.

South Africa will divide struggling state power firm Eskom into three separate entities and government will support its balance sheet as part of a turnaround plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)