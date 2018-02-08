PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

TDC rejects joint bid from Danish pension funds and Macquarie Group on.ft.com/2siqyUC

Rio Tinto rewards investors with record dividend on.ft.com/2sixvVC

SoftBank in talks to take Swiss Re stake worth up to $11 bln on.ft.com/2siqIeG

Overview

TDC A/S has rejected a bid from three Danish pension funds and Macquarie Group only days after the telecoms operator made a poorly received bid to take over a media company.

Rio Tinto Plc has rewarded shareholders with the biggest dividend in its 145-year history and added a further $1 billion to a share buyback programme as annual profits surged on the back of higher commodity prices.

SoftBank Group Corp, the acquisitive Japanese conglomerate, is in talks to take a minority stake in reinsurer Swiss Re AG in what would mark a significant expansion into financial services. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)