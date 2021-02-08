PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 8

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

South Africa has put a halt to its rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Plc vaccine after preliminary and limited evidence showed it failed to protect against mild and moderate forms of disease caused by a coronavirus variant first detected in the country.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States could reach full employment next year if Congress passes Preisdent Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

President Joe Biden said China would face “extreme competition” from the United States, in the latest sign of U.S.- China tensions after his administration said it would hold Beijing accountable for its “abuses” and rights record. Biden told CBS News he had not yet spoken to China’s President Xi Jinping since his inauguration.

TikTok is planning an expansion into ecommerce in the United States, where it will compete with Facebook Inc. The Chinese-owned video app has briefed advertisers on a number of new features for 2021, the FT reported, citing several people who have seen its plans. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)