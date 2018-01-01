PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 1

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Merkel pledges to work quickly to form new government on.ft.com/2zV3sSl
* Hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen plans comeback in January on.ft.com/2zUklwP
* China steps up capital controls with overseas withdrawal cap on.ft.com/2zTmXuG
* Italy’s parties urged to give voters ‘realistic proposals’ on.ft.com/2zWtTYc
Overview
- Germany’s Angela Merkel pledged to bring the country’s political impasse for three months to an end and form a government as soon as possible.
- SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen is expected to return to the hedge fund industry at the start of 2018 when a ban on him managing outside money lifts.
- China’s foreign exchange regulator has capped overseas withdrawals using Chinese bank cards at 100,000 yuan ($15,369.72) per year in a move designed to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.
- Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella asked the country’s political parties, as they embark on an election campaign, to offer voters “concrete and realistic proposals” and particularly to improve the jobs market.
$1 = 6.5063 Chinese yuan renminbi Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney