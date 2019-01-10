PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Ford and Volkswagen to forge deeper alliance

on.ft.com/2RAffCL

Brexit uncertainty ‘really unbearable’, says Airbus chief

on.ft.com/2REj5dV

Banks back Saudi bond issue after Khashoggi death

on.ft.com/2RIilVa

Overview

Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG will announce a partnership next week that may later extend to collaborating on electric and self-driving technology, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has called on Britain’s politicians “from all sides” to come together and “pass a pragmatic agreement that allows an orderly Brexit”, adding that the uncertainty over the terms of Britain’s exit is “really unbearable,” Enders said.

Saudi Arabia has tapped international investors for $7.5 billion of new bonds, with several heavy-hitting Western banks stepping forward to manage the deal despite international outrage over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and deep concern over the Kingdom’s war in Yemen. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)