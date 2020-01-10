PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Barnier sticks to firm line on Brexit talks on.ft.com/2FBK5De

- Carney says BoE could commit to 'lower for longer' rates strategy on.ft.com/2tO6TNi

- Clamour grows for rail overhaul as Northern nears end of line on.ft.com/2QEeO95

Overview

- European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU will not agree to a trade deal with Britain unless it aligns itself with the bloc’s restrictions on matters including state aid and regulatory standards.

- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday that the bank could delay any increase in interest rate, until inflation is well above target to boost the British economy.

- UK’s Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that Arriva’s Northern franchise was close to running out of money, resulting in it being able to continue only for a number of months. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)