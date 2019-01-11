PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Renault finds no evidence against Carlos Ghosn at French carmaker

Ford to cut thousands of European jobs in savings drive

Liberty Media discusses deal to take holding in agent to the stars

BlackRock cuts jobs as industry comes under pressure

Overview

Renault SA said its internal investigation into its boss Carlos Ghosn has so far found no evidence of wrongdoing at the French carmaker following a board meeting in Paris on Thursday evening.

Ford Motor Co will cut thousands of jobs and slim its vehicle line-up across Europe as the U.S. carmaker pushes ahead with a $14 billion global cost-saving plan.

Liberty Media Corp is in talks to invest in Creative Artists Agency, the entertainment and sports group that represents stars from Lady Gaga to Cristiano Ronaldo, according to people briefed on the discussions.

BlackRock Inc will cut staff by 500 to free up resources to focus on priorities such as fee-rich alternative strategies and faster-growing markets. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)