PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 14

Headlines

Cuadrilla rebuffed in plea to relax fracking regulations

Lloyd’s of London urged to focus growth plans on U.S.

Lloyds Banking Group accused of ‘gaming’ overdraft charges

Overview

Britain has rejected the case for relaxing fracking rules despite warnings that the current regime is “strangling” the nascent industry. In a letter obtained under freedom of information legislation, British energy minister Claire Perry dismissed pleas by Cuadrilla for the rules to be loosened.

Lloyd’s of London should spend more time focusing on the U.S. and less time planting flags in fast-emerging economies, according to the chair of the body that represents the insurers in the market.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has been accused of "gaming the system" by making its overdrafts more expensive and complicated for most of its customers.