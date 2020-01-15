PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Flybe saved from collapse after government brokers rescue deal on.ft.com/2uHRK0y

- Boris Johnson admits UK might not strike EU trade deal this year on.ft.com/2uQZkpV

- Total to shift finance team from London to Paris on.ft.com/384vU5S

Overview

- Regional airline Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after the British government reached a deal with the airline’s owners.

- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was likely that a trade deal with the European Union would be reached by the end of 2020.

- French energy company Total SA will move its cash management operation to Paris from London due to Britain’s impending exit from the European Union and to also reduce costs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)