PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Snap finance chief to resign less than a year into role

Ineos chooses Antwerp for 3 bln euro petrochemical investment

Pub chain Greene King appoints Merlin executive as chief executive

Overview

U.S. social media firm Snap Inc said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Tim Stone would resign, less than a year into the role.

British petrochemicals firm Ineos has chosen Belgium as the location for a 3 billion euro ($3.42 billion) investment. The company said it would build two new petrochemical facilities at its site in the port of Antwerp.

British pub chain Greene King Plc said on Tuesday Nick Mackenzie, an executive from leisure group Merlin Entertainments Plc, will take the company’s helm this spring, replacing Chief Executive Officer Rooney Anand. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)