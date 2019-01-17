PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Airbus may accelerate preparations for no-deal Brexit

on.ft.com/2HgBXfg

BofA head of investment banking to step down

on.ft.com/2HhHv9j

Vanguard founder Jack Bogle dies at 89

on.ft.com/2HiRUBq

Overview

Bank of America Corp’s head of global investment banking Diego De Giorgi is stepping down and will be replaced by two co-heads, Paolo Alto-based technology banker Jack MacDonald and New York-based healthcare banker Thomas Sheehan, two people familiar with the situation said.

Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said the company “may accelerate” its plans for a no-deal Brexit in light of the landmark rejection on Tuesday by Britain’s parliament of Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement.

Vanguard said Jack Bogle, the founder and creator of the world’s first index mutual fund, has died at the age of 89. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)