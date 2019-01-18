PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Hitachi pullout throws UK nuclear policy into disarray

on.ft.com/2HlvLm6

Facebook removes hundreds of ‘fake’ accounts linked to Russia

on.ft.com/2Hk7NYp

Gymboree bankruptcy puts 10,000 retail jobs at risk

on.ft.com/2HgGwG8

Overview

Hitachi Ltd on Thursday became the second Japanese company to pull out of building a new nuclear power plant in the United Kingdom, with the cancellation of the Wylfa project in north Wales and Oldbury plant in Gloucestershire throwing the government’s plans to build six new plants into disarray.

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had removed hundreds of pages of “fake” news accounts and content originating from Russia, including some it claimed were linked to Moscow’s Sputnik news agency.

U.S. clothing chain Gymboree said on Thursday it plans to close its Gymboree and Crazy 8 operations, as it filed for bankruptcy for the second time in two years, putting up to 10,000 positions at risk. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)